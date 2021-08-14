Tel Aviv and Magen David Adom ensure COVID-19 vaccinations are accessible to all

On Saturday evening, following the end of Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath), Magen David Adom (MDA), together with the Ministry of Health and The Tel Aviv – Jaffa Municipality, will conduct a major vaccination drive.

The vaccination drive will run from 8:00p.m. Saturday evening until 4:00a.m. Sunday morning.

Special MDA vaccination caravans will be stationed at the Dizengoff square in Tel Aviv, providing service to people who are hanging out, including teenagers and other people who haven’t received their first or second vaccination. The caravans will also provide vaccines to people who are 50 years old and older, who wish to receive their third vaccination.

The caravans will be stationed around the square and MDA invites the public to take advantage and vaccinate, taking action at the fight against the virus.

MDA Director General Eli Bin said: "During this year we have witnessed how effective the vaccinations are, preventing infection and severe morbidity. During these days, when the numbers of people affected is rising daily, we think it is most important to conduct an accessible vaccination drive, without the need to book an appointment and free of charge."

He added that this will "allow all the HMOs' members, people without a legal status, Israelis who are not residents and to everyone who did not yet receive the vaccine - young people, youth, and adults - to come and vaccinate, and also to allow people that are 50 years old+ to receive the third vaccination."

"With the help of the Tel Aviv Municipality and the Ministry of Health, we have joined this mission. We expect and hope that many people will take advantage of this initiative and will get vaccinated."