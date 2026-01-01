An explosion occurred early Thursday morning, shortly after midnight, at a beverage shop in Nazareth.

Fire and Rescue Services reported that a fire broke out at the site following the explosion.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that 15 people were injured in the incident, including three in serious condition. One man was moderately injured, and nine others sustained light injuries.

MDA paramedics provided medical treatment and evacuated the injured to Italian, English, and HaEmek hospitals.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the blaze and are conducting searches for individuals who may be trapped at the fire's focal point and on the floors above the shop.

Police stated that the cause of the explosion is unclear, and all investigative avenues are being examined.