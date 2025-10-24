Last night (Thursday), the IDF completed a five-day intensive divisional exercise led by the 91st Division and the National Ground Training Center along the Lebanon border.

The purpose of the exercise was to strengthen readiness for extreme defense scenarios, ensure a rapid response to emerging incidents - including reserve troops mobilization and force buildup - and transition to offensive operations, all while applying lessons learned from two years of fighting across multiple arenas.

The exercise scenarios were adapted to the current operational situation following the combat in southern Lebanon, during which the operational capabilities of the Hezbollah terrorist organization were damaged.

The exercise included practicing cooperation between troops carrying out defensive missions in the sector, the Israeli Air Force, and the Israeli Navy, as well as coordination with local councils and other security forces - Israel Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom, and the Israel Police.

Additionally, logistics, medical, and technology and maintenance units trained in scenarios involving the evacuation of injured troops under fire and providing logistical, maintenance, and technological support in emergencies.

The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel while maintaining preparedness for a range of scenarios, preserving readiness, and validating its operational plans.