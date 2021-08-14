US congratulates Israel and UAE on normalization anniversary

The State Department on Friday congratulated Israel and the United Arab Emirates on the one-year anniversary of the normalization of ties between the countries, known as the Abraham Accords.

“One year ago, Israel and the United Arab Emirates agreed to normalize their relations. Today, their relationship is flourishing. We congratulate both countries for their efforts to build a more peaceful and prosperous region,” tweeted State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

The Abraham Accords were initiated by former US President Donald Trump, but have been backed by the Biden administration as well.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said shortly after he took office that the Biden administration supports the Abraham Accords.

“We think that Israel normalizing relations with its neighbors and other countries in the region is a very positive development, and so we applauded them. We hope that there may be an opportunity to build on them in the coming months and years ahead,” he said at the time.

In May, President Joe Biden spoke by phone with United Arab Emirates Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed and stressed the strategic importance of the normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel.

A later report indicated that the Biden administration is laying the groundwork for a renewed push to encourage more Arab countries to sign accords with Israel, in a rare carryover of a signature Trump administration policy by President Joe Biden and other Democrats.

