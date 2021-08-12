Body of Jordanian soldier discovered in Jerusalem

The body of a Jordanian soldier has been discovered at a construction site in Jerusalem, Channel 12 News reported.

The body was found during the construction of a light rail track in Jerusalem.

Discovered near the body were a knife, ring, watch, and Jordanian military helmet, Channel 12 added.

It is estimated that the soldier was a Jordanian killed during battle with the IDF during the Six Day War.

According to the report, the goal is to try to find additional objects near where the body was found, in order to be absolutely certain that the estimation is correct.