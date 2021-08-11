The Health Ministry's dire predictions

Israel's Health Ministry on Tuesday presented to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett a scenario which would see nearly 5,000 coronavirus patients hospitalized by September 10 - just one month from now.

That prediction includes 2,400 coronavirus patients in serious condition, and 4,800 hospitalized, Channel 12 News reported. By the end of August, there are expected to be 2,400 coronavirus patients hospitalized, among them 1,200 who are seriously ill.

The current maximum capacity of all hospitals in Israel is 1,200 seriously ill coronavirus patients; as of Wednesday morning, Israel's four HMOs are preparing to care for an additional 1,000 seriously ill patients via in-home care.

In accordance with Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz's (Meretz) demand, Bennett has agreed to increase the number of staff required to prepare for handling such a scenario, the Channel 12 report said.

Under the plan, another 100 doctors will be added to the healthcare system, along with 500 nurses and 3,000 more students. In addition, IDF medics and paramedics will be enlisted to visit coronavirus patients in their homes and help them during their "home hospitalization."

Afternoon programs and summer camps will be set up for the children of medical employees, in order to allow these professionals to care for the many coronavirus patients.

As of Wednesday morning, Israel had 400 seriously ill coronavirus patients, as well as 87 in critical condition and 62 on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the Education Ministry expects that on September 1, 5,000 students will be confirmed to have coronavirus.