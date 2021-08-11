Number of seriously ill COVID patients rises to 400

A total of 5,755 new cases of the coronavirus were reported across Israel Tuesday, according to data released by the Health Ministry Wednesday morning,

That marks a decline from Monday, when 6,275 new cases of the virus were diagnosed.

Of the 5,755 new cases reported Tuesday, 43.0% were unvaccinated, compared to 55.4% who were fully vaccinated, and 1.6% who had received one dose of the vaccine. Those figures are similar to the rates reported a day earlier, when 44.3% of new cases were among the unvaccinated, compared to 54.0% among the fully vaccinated and 1.7% among the partially vaccinated.

The percentage of tests coming back positive fell from 4.89% on Monday to 4.59% Tuesday.

There are now 38,942 known active cases of the virus in Israel. A total of 694 patients are hospitalized with COVID, up from 648 Tuesday morning.

Of those, 400 are in serious condition, up from 394 on Tuesday and 379 on Monday. That is the highest number since March.

There are 87 patients in critical condition, including 62 on respirators. That is the same number of critically ill patients there were listed Tuesday morning, while the number of patients on respirators is lower, with 64 intubated patients on Tuesday.

Among seriously ill patients, 35% are not vaccinated, compared to 61% who are fully vaccinated and 3% who received one dose of the vaccine. One percent of seriously ill patients did not have a listed vaccination status.

The number of unvaccinated seriously ill patients declined Wednesday to 139 from 140 a day earlier, while the number of fully vaccinated patients in serious condition inched upwards from 240 to 243. The number of partially vaccinated patients held steady at 10.

The total number of COVID-related fatalities is now 6,580, including 11 deaths reported Tuesday and four Wednesday morning.