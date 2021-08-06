Incendiary balloon causes fire in home near Gaza border

A fire broke out in a house in Kibbutz Be'eri, located near the Gaza border, on Friday evening.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by an incendiary balloon fired from the Gaza Strip.

The fire was extinguished by locals. There were no physical injuries but the property sustained damage.

Earlier on Friday, four fires erupted in areas near the Gaza border as a result of incendiary balloons fired from the Gaza Strip.

In late July, fire and rescue teams, together with teams from the KKL-JNF, the Nature and Parks Authorities and military security coordinators operated to extinguish three fires in the Eshkol Regional Council area.

A fire and rescue investigator determined that the fire was caused by the firing of incendiary balloons.

IDF fighter jets later attacked a military camp with a number of buildings, infrastructure and means used for the activities of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

