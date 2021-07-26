IDF attacks Hamas military camp in Gaza

IDF fighter jets attacked a military camp with a number of buildings, infrastructure and means used for the activities of the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night.

The terrorist base is located near civilian sites including a school.

The attack was carried out in response to the firing of incendiary balloons into Israeli territory.

"The IDF will respond strongly to the continuation of terrorist attempts from the Gaza Strip," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, Major General Ghasan Alyan, announced the reduction of the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip from 12 to 6 nautical miles in response to the firing of incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli territory.

The decision will take effect immediately and will be in effect until further notice.

Alyan stressed that "the Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for everything that is done in and out of the Gaza Strip towards the State of Israel, and it will bear the consequences of the violence perpetrated against the citizens of the state."

Prior to Operation Guardian of the Walls, the fishing zone in the Gaza Strip was 15 nautical miles.

On Sunday evening, fire and rescue teams, together with teams from the KKL-JNF, the Nature and Parks Authorities and military security coordinators operated to extinguish three fires in the Eshkol Regional Council area.

A fire and rescue investigator determined that the fire was caused by the firing of incendiary balloons.