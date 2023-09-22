A large fire broke out Friday afternoon near Kibbutz Kissufim near the Gaza-Israel border, after Gazans flew incendiary balloons across the border, and some landed near the kibbutz.

Firefighters are at the scene, and working to extinguish the flames.

The last time an incendiary balloon sparked a fire near Gaza was two years ago.

Following a lengthy period during which residents of the border region and western Negev suffered from the fires, the previous government decided to attack Gaza every time a fire broke out from incendiary balloons.