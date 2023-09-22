The IDF on Friday evening struck three military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the Gaza Strip.

The strikes came hours after incendiary balloons fired by Gaza-based terrorists sparked a fire near the border.

According to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, “A short while ago, an IDF UAV struck two military posts belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, adjacent to the areas where a violent riot was taking place and from which incendiary balloons were launched, adjacent to the security border in the Gaza Strip.”

“Moreover, an IDF tank struck an additional military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, located adjacent to the area from which, a short while ago, shots were fired at the security forces who were operating against the violent riot. No IDF injuries were reported,” the IDF said.

Earlier on Friday, a large fire broke near Kibbutz Kissufim near the Gaza-Israel border, after Gazans flew incendiary balloons across the border, and some landed near the kibbutz.

The last time an incendiary balloon sparked a fire near Gaza was two years ago.

Following a lengthy period during which residents of the border region and western Negev suffered from the fires, the previous government decided to attack Gaza every time a fire broke out from incendiary balloons.

