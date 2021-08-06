A rapid coronavirus test - and results within 15 minutes

In accordance with a request from Israel's Health Ministry, Magen David Adom (MDA) will operate from this coming Sunday (Aug.8th) over 100 rapid COVID-19 test sites to detect coronavirus.

The testing sites will be located at 120 MDA stations and other major centers nationwide, in order to help Israeli citizens continue their daily routine, in the shadow of coronavirus.

The rapid tests (antigen tests) are intended for those who are required to present the Green Pass and who are not vaccinated or recovered, and will provide the test result within 15 minutes. The results will be updated in the Green Pass systems of the Health Ministry and the four HMOs.

As part of the project, a person required to take a rapid COVID-19 test will book an appointment by calling *3101, receive an appointment by auto-voicemail or via a link sent by text message, and undergo the test at one of Magen David Adom's rapid test centers around the country.

According to the Health Ministry guidelines, the tests will be conducted for a fee. The test results will be sent directly to the Health Ministry, to the HMOs and to the person himself in a text message, and they will be updated in the Green Pass app and allow participation in public events in accordance with the requirements, which are updated by the Ministry.

If the test result is positive, the person will be required, according to the Health Ministry guidelines, to enter quarantine and undergo a standard PCR test through their HMO or at one of the "Test and Drive" facilities.

Dr. Rafael Strugo, MDA Deputy Director General of Medicine, said: "Through the deployment of about 120 testing positions around the country, that will be open to the public from morning to evening, it will be possible to perform tens of thousands of rapid tests every day and to receive a test result within a quarter of an hour."

"The accuracy level of these tests is between 85% to 95% and will allow all Israelis to participate, according to the updated Green Pass and in the safest way, at events, going to shows, movies, etc. It is important to emphasize that the rapid tests are intended for an isolated update of the Green Pass, in preparation for participation in events as determined by the Ministry of Health and are not intended to diagnose coronavirus for people with symptoms."

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) said: "This move will enable the implementation of the Green Pass regulations, and a continuation of daily activities as much as possible, while maintaining public health. The quick tests will allow anyone to be tested efficiently, reliably, and in an accessible manner, get an answer within 15 minutes, and enter any event or complex freely."

"We understand that corona will not disappear soon, and along with the vaccines, the quick tests are the ones that will enable safer management of life in Israel over time. I would like to thank Magen David Adom and Director General Eli Bin for their immediate response and cooperation in this important step and throughout the entire corona outbreak."

MDA Director General Eli Bin added: "Magen David Adom has been at the forefront of the national battle against coronavirus since the first day of the epidemic in Israel, and will continue to do so until the epidemic is eradicated and there is a real and complete return to normal life. The Ministry of Health has assigned Magen David Adom, Israel's national rescue organization, the task of rapid sampling due to our proven experience in short-time deployment and in providing high quality and professional service. The opening of the rapid test positions is another step in interrupting the chain of infection, and obtaining a quick result will help the people to proceed and conduct themselves safely. "