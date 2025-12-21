Police on Sunday morning reported a suspected murder-suicide in Bat Yam, after a man was found critically wounded at the entrance to a residential building.

The man was discovered lying on the road with a blood-stained knife beside him. He was evacuated to Wolfson Medical Center in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police officers who arrived at the scene proceeded to the man’s apartment. After receiving no response, officers forced entry and found a woman in her 70s inside the apartment, unconscious and suffering from stab wounds. Magen David Adom (MDA) teams pronounced her dead at the scene.

Bat Yam police officers, together with forensic investigators, are collecting evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.

MDA paramedics Ron Abizov, Ariel Wasserstein and Michael Mankov said: “We arrived at the scene and saw a man about 40 years old lying on the sidewalk, unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing. We provided advanced medical treatment and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care unit while performing CPR, as his condition was critical. Police later led us to an apartment nearby, where we found a woman about 70 years old lying unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, with stab wounds to her body. After medical examinations, she was pronounced dead at the scene.”