Magen David Adom (MDA) medics and paramedics were dispatched to provide medical care to 3,022 people across the country, of whom 2,165 were evacuated to hospitals for further treatment. Among them, 293 people fainted, became dehydrated, or felt unwell due to the fast.

Seven people sustained minor injuries while heading to protected areas during the rocket barrage on Ashdod last night. Additionally, 295 people were injured and required medical attention due to accidents while riding bicycles, rollerblades, scooters, and skateboards, including eight in moderate condition and 287 with minor injuries.

Twenty-nine people were injured in violent incidents across the country, including two fatalities: a 19-year-old woman whose death was pronounced by MDA paramedics in Rahat, and a 29-year-old man critically injured in Tuba-Zangaria, evacuated by MDA intensive care ambulance while undergoing resuscitation to Ziv Hospital, where his death was confirmed. Three others were moderately injured and 24 lightly injured.

Twenty-three people were injured in road accidents nationwide, including two seriously injured: a 17-year-old cyclist hit by a car in Tel Aviv and a 21-year-old man whose car overturned on Route 444 near Tayibe. Four were moderately injured and 17 sustained minor injuries.

MDA teams also transported 149 women in labor to hospitals. Of these, three gave birth in MDA ambulances in Beitar Illit, Jerusalem, and Ness Ziona.

In addition, MDA medics treated a 13-year-old boy in Eilat who fell approximately three meters and sustained a head injury. He was evacuated in critical condition by MDA intensive care ambulance to Yoseftal Hospital while undergoing resuscitation.