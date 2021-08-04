Pelosi calls on Cuomo to resign

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after an investigation by the New York Attorney General into allegations of sexual harassment by Cuomo.

“Under Attorney General Letitia James, a comprehensive and independent investigation into the allegations against Governor Cuomo has been completed. As always, I commend the women who came forward to speak their truth,” said Pelosi in a statement.

"Recognizing his love of New York and the respect for the office he holds, I call upon the Governor to resign," she added.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James told reporters that an investigation had determined that Cuomo sexually harassed almost a dozen women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws.

US President Joe Biden later called on Cuomo to resign.

“I think he should resign,” Biden said in response to a question from a reporter on the issue.

Cuomo, in a video statement, denied any wrongdoing, and said he was issuing his own report to "now share the truth."

He suggested the report was tainted by "bias" and portrayed himself as a protector of women.