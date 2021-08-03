Biden on Cuomo: I think he should resign

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign after the New York Attorney General announced her department's investigation found the Governor had “sexually harassed multiple women.”

“I think he should resign,” Biden said in response to a question from a reporter on the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James told reporters that an investigation had determined that Cuomo sexually harassed almost a dozen women, including employees in his office, and violated state and federal laws.

Cuomo, in a video statement, denied any wrongdoing, and said he was issuing his own report to "now share the truth."

He suggested the report was tainted by "bias" and portrayed himself as a protector of women.

Biden had previously said that “I think the investigation is underway and we should see what it brings us” when asked if Cuomo should resign.

Among those who have previously called on Cuomo to resign are New York’s two US senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand.

