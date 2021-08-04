Iran denies involvement in actions against ships in UAE

Iran's Revolutionary Guards denied that Iranian forces or allies were involved in action against any ship off the UAE coast on Tuesday, Reuters reported.

The Guards claimed the incident was a pretext for "hostile action" against Tehran.

"According to information from security sources, Iran's armed forces and all branches of the Islamic Resistance in the Middle East have nothing to do with the incident in the Gulf of Oman," the Guards said in a statement.

It said the incident was a move by Western countries and Israel "to prepare the public opinion of the international community for hostile action against the honorable nation of Iran."

The statement followed a naval incident near the coast of the United Arab Emirates.

According to the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), a vessel reported that a "non-piracy incident" was underway Tuesday afternoon, off the coast of Fujairah.

In their warning notice, UKMTO, based on a third-party source, advised that vessels "exercise extreme caution in the area, around 61 nautical miles east of Fujairah."

On Friday, Iran attacked a Japanese-owned, Israeli-managed vessel near the coast of Oman, killing a British citizen and a Romanian citizen.

A spokesman for Iran's Foreign Ministry on Monday vehemently denied claims that his country was behind the attack.

The spokesman called the accusations "baseless and provocative," and warned that Iran would respond to any retaliatory action against it, "immediately and determinedly".