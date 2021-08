Report: Naval incident near UAE coast A naval incident occurred near the coast of the United Arab Emirates, initial reports say. Arutz Sheva Staff ,

ISTOCK Freighter ship A naval incident occurred near the coast of the United Arab Emirates, initial reports say. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations declared that a "non-piracy "incident" was underway Tuesday afternoon, off the coast of Fujairah, of the United Arab Emirates.



The warning notice advised vessels in the area to “exercise extreme caution."



