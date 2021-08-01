UK: Iran is behind deadly attack on Israeli-managed ship

The British government condemned Iran Sunday afternoon, accusing it of carrying out Friday’s deadly attack on an Israeli-managed oil tanker in the Arabian Sea.

In a statement released Sunday, the British government said it has concluded that Iran is likely to blame for the drone bombing attack on the MV Mercer Street off the coast of Oman Friday.

“UK assessments have concluded that it is highly likely that Iran attacked the MV MERCER STREET in international waters off Oman using one or more Unmanned Aerial Vehicles,” the UK said.

The statement was released shortly after the IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, spoke with his British counterparty, Sir Nick Carter, about the Iranian attack.

On Friday, the Japanese-owned MV Mercer Street was struck by a drone aircraft, which apparently was flown intentionally into the vessel, setting off a deadly explosion.

Two crew members, one British, one Romanian, were killed in the attack.

The ship, which is operated by the London-based Zodiac Maritime company – owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer – was en route to the United Arab Emirates from Tanzania at the time of the attack.

Israel accused the Iranian government of carrying out the attack, a claim Tehran has rejected.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett made a veiled threat to Iran, hinting at a possible Israeli response.

“We know how to convey the message to Iran in our own way."