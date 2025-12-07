The Jewish community of Iranian immigrants in the US is intensifying efforts to secure the release of Kamran Hekmati, the last Jew still imprisoned in Tehran following the war between Israel and Iran last June, Channel 2’s “This Morning” program reported on Sunday.

During the conflict, Iranian authorities arrested dozens of Jews on suspicion of collaborating with Israel. All were eventually freed-except for Hekmati, a 70-year-old Iranian-American Jew.

According to the report by Roy Case, Hekmati had traveled from New York to Iran last May to visit family. He was detained at the airport while attempting to depart after the July fighting. Authorities accused him of maintaining ties with Israel, which he last visited 13 years ago.

While the other detainees were released without charges, Hekmati was sentenced to several years in prison. The Iranian Jewish community in the US is now working with multiple parties in an effort to secure his release.