Bennett speaks to Fauci amid spread of Delta variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke on Friday with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert, in the wake of the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

“Had great discussion with Dr. Fauci about dealing with the Delta pandemic. We’ll be sharing data and methods on booster shot and course of action,” tweeted Bennett.

“The only way to face COVID is by working together!” he added.

Israel launched its mass vaccination campaign promoting a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, were the first to receive the third dose, with Bennett accompanying the two at Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer.

Israel is the first country in the world to offer a third dose of the COVID vaccine, with the government urging Israelis over the age of 60 to receive a third jab to combat the spread of the Delta variant.

Pfizer recently announced plans to ask US regulators to authorize a booster dose of its COVID-19 vaccine within the next month.

Following that announcement, Fauci said that “it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely” that Americans will need a booster dose but also stressed that it is too soon for the government to recommend another shot.

This week, he said that booster shots may be suggested for people with suppressed immune systems who have been vaccinated.

