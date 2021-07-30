Israel begins mass vaccination campaign for third dose

Israel launched its mass vaccination campaign promoting a third dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Friday.

President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal, were the first to receive the third dose, with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accompanying the two at Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer, Ramat Gan in central Israel Friday morning.

Israel is the first country in the world to offer a third dose of the COVID vaccine, with the government urging Israelis over the age of 60 to receive a third jab to combat the spread of the Delta variant.

“From today on, there is a new commandment: vaccinate your father and mother, in order to ensure them long lives,” Prime Minister Bennett said. “Mr. President, thank you for taking the lead. We are all behind you.”

Opposition Leader and former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, announced earlier Friday morning that they will travel to Sheba Medical Center Friday afternoon to receive the third dose of the vaccine.