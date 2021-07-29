The Land of Israel: Source of blessing for all the world

The Torah portion of Eikev takes its name from the Hebrew word for "heel," and this week’s Torah portion begins with an allusion to those commandments that people tend to be less mindful of…perhaps considering them to be of less importance, and 'trampling' them underfoot.

But how do we know what’s really more, or less, important in G-d’s eyes?

In this week’s episode of Jerusalem Lights, our hosts ponder this question. The observance of all G-d’s commandments is greatly emphasized in our portion…and their performance, by Divine design and intention, is irrevocably bound up with Israel’s life in the Land of Israel.

We learn much about the remarkable nature of the ‘Good Land’ in this week’s parashat Eikev.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman share wisdom and inspiration, elucidating the connection between the Divine covenant, and the Divinely-chosen Land, sanctified above all others – the land where "Hashem commands His blessing, life forever" (Ps. 133:3).