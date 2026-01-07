US investments can feel confusing and stressful once you’re living in Israel, even when your brokerage or I.R.A. accounts look fine on paper.

This episode looks at why Americans abroad often experience financial unease and how “drift" slowly creeps in when life changes but accounts stay the same. What feels like playing it safe by doing nothing can create misalignment between your money and the life you’re actually living.

Cross-border investing adds emotional weight and practical complexity, from managing two systems to worrying about taxes, inflation, and long-term purpose. Find out why clarity matters more than performance, how time and inaction reshape outcomes, and how reframing your US investments around goals and time horizons can reduce stress and restore confidence.

Key takeaways: