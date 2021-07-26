First direct flight from Israel lands in Morocco

For the first time since Israel and Morocco signed a normalization agreement seven months ago, a direct commercial flight landed in Morocco from Israel.

The plane, an El Al Dreamliner, landed in Marrakesh, Morocco, six hours after it took off, Israel Hayom noted.

El Al is expected to operate up to five flights to Morocco each week, to Marrakesh and Casablanca, the site added. The 737 planes will include economy and business classes. Currently, the cost of a two-way economy-class ticket starts at $499, and the price of a two-way ticket in business class starts at $1,099.

In December 2020, Israel and Morocco agreed to normalize ties. As part of the agreement, Israel agreed to open a diplomatic office in Morocco, and Morocco agreed to do the same in Israel.

In January, Israeli and Morocco signed an agreement to begin operating direct flights between the two countries.