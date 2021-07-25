Israel launches direct flights to Morocco

Israel launched its first direct flights to and from Morocco Sunday.

The El Al and Israir airlines held s special ceremony to mark the first direct flights to Marrakesh

Israel and Morocco signed the Abraham Accords in December, normalizing relations between the two nations.

The Israir flight took off at 8:15 Sunday morning, followed by the El Al flight at 11:20. Israeli supermarket tycoon Rami Levy was aboard the first flight.

"We continue to build infrastructure and create tourism anchors that will promote tourism to Israel when we defeat the coronavirus," said Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov. "The Israel - Morocco airline is an important and significant line that will help promote tourism, trade and economic and political cooperation agreements between the two countries. All of these will enrich the state coffers and help our war on the cost of living."

The airlines will offer three direct flights to Morocco each week. The flights will take five and a half hours and cost about $500.