Amid ongoing combat operations in the Gaza Strip, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) delegation has traveled to Morocco to take part in an international military exercise, according to a report by Kan News.

The exercise, known as "African Lion," is the largest of its kind on the African continent and is jointly led by the US and the Moroccan Armed Forces. It includes military units from 20 countries, among them several Arab nations.

In a rare move, Moroccan authorities publicly released footage showing the arrival of the various delegations. The video prominently displays the Israeli flag flying alongside those of participating Arab states.

This marks the third time Israeli forces have joined the African Lion exercise in Morocco. Notably, during last year’s iteration of the drill, which also coincided with heightened military activity in Gaza, the IDF's involvement was kept from the public eye amid concerns over the potential impact on diplomatic and security ties between Jerusalem and Rabat.

Israel and Morocco formalized diplomatic relations in 2020 as part of the Abraham Accords, a US-brokered agreement that also saw normalization between Israel and several other Arab nations.