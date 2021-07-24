Health Ministry: 80% of vaccinated coronavirus carriers didn't infect anyone

A new investigation by Israel's Health Ministry showed that most people who were vaccinated and later contracted COVID-19 did not infect anyone else, Mako reported.

The investigation showed that vaccinated individuals who attended cultural shows, event halls, restaurants, and gyms while positive for coronavirus did not cause widespread infection: 80% of those vaccinated did not infect anyone else who was present at those locations. Another 10% of vaccinated individuals infected one other person, while 3% infected two or three other people. Information on the remaining 7% was not known, the Ministry added.

The investigation did not include private homes, since exposure in small, enclosed locations is generally greater, especially when it occurs within a private home.

In March, prior to the outbreak of the Delta coronavirus variant, Health Ministry data showed that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is highly effective at preventing asymptomatic transmission.

In February, a staff of experts from the US found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were 83% effective at preventing transmission by 36 days after the first dose, and 89% effective at preventing transmission by day 36 after the second dose. The study also showed that within 15 days after the first dose, the vaccine was 75% effective at preventing transmission.