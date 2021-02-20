New research shows Pfizer, Moderna, COVID-19 vaccines prevent transmission

A new research shows that the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccines prevent transmission as well as symptoms, CNN reported.

A staff of experts from the US studied over 31,000 people from four US states, all of whom had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

The findings showed that the vaccines were 83% effective at preventing transmission by 36 days after the first dose, and this number jumped to 89% by day 36 after the second dose.

The study also showed that within 15 days after the first dose, the vaccine was 75% effective at preventing transmission.

Meanwhile, Israel's Health Ministry published a report showing that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is 98.9% effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths due to coronavirus.

So far, 45.88% of Israelis (4,250,643 ) have been vaccinated with the first dose, and 31.11% of Israelis (2,881,825) have received the second dose as well.