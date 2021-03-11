Pfizer: Data from Israel shows vaccination prevents asymptomatic transmission

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech sas that Israeli data suggests that their vaccine is effective not only at preventing the disease but also against the spread by asymptomatic carriers - a fact that means it could significantly reduce transmission as well as deaths Reuters reported. Clinical and observed data were matched, showing the vaccine's efficacy to be roughly 95 percent.

The data was provided to Pfizer by the Israeli Health Ministry.

The data also show the vaccine to be over eighty percent effective against the British variant oif the coronavirus, which is more contagious than the common strains. There are not yet enough cases of the South African variant to make final conclusions. The manufacturers’ data shows that unvaccinated individuals are 44 times more likely to contract COVID-19 and 29 times more like to die from the disease.

Israel has fully vaccinated about fifty percent of its total populace, leading the world (by percentage) thanks to an agreement to share data on those vaccinated with the manufacturers. Israel’s data is based mostly on vaccines by Pfizer and Moderna.