Protestors to Health Min. Nitzan Horowitz: 'Keep illegals in your own area'

Residents of south Tel Aviv are protesting Saturday night in front of the home of Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) in Tel Aviv, denouncing his intention to provide health insurance to infiltrators from Africa to Israel.

Shefi Paz, representing the "South Tel Aviv Liberation Front," said at the demonstration: "We are standing here near Nitzan Horowitz's house and I don't see any infiltrators. It's amazing that time and time again the fat cats think to themselves that they can send the infiltrators to us and stay here in their 'clean' neighborhoods."

"We are here to tell the Health Minister that this will not be tolerated any longer - if he sends illegals to us, we will come to his house and he will have no rest. We demand that he give them neither health insurance nor any other form of legitimization."





Paz and Doron Avrahami, both members of the Front, were arrested during the demonstration.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) said last week that she opposes a plan promoted by the Ministry of Health to regulate health insurance for illegal workers staying in the country. According to Shaked, she "opposes any step that will lead to the settlement of illegal infiltrators in Israel and will use all the means at her disposal to expel them from the country."

According to Haaretz, the program is intended for asylum seekers who are defined as "foreigners who cannot be removed from Israel," and is being promoted by the Health Ministry ahead of discussions on the state budget.

Minister Horowitz is said to prefer to carry out the plan on his own authority, without a governmental vote, fearing that the move would be defeated in the Knesset.

A source in the Health Ministry told Haaretz regarding Shaked's opposition that "this is a decision that is under the Health Minister's authority."