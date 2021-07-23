Rabbi Elyakim Levanon attacked in terrorist incident

On his way home from a wedding on Thursday night, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, the rabbi of the Samaria Regional Council area, narrowly escaped being injured in a terror attack, journalist Dvir Amar reports.

The attack occurred near the Arab village of Huwara, while Rabbi Levanon was driving home from the wedding of the son of Rabbi Tzvi Goldfisher. Arabs began to throw items at his vehicle and pursued it for some distance, and at one point, an Arab managed to intercept the vehicle and smash the front windscreen with a metal rod.

Rabbi Levanon managed to escape the attack without injury.

Just a day earlier, three Jewish teens were attacked near the same spot, as they drove through the village of Jamma'in. Arabs spotted their car and, realizing the occupants were Jewish, started to pursue them, catching up with them near Huwara. One of the three was injured and the other two fled, spending the night hiding in the brush near Yitzhar in fear that the mob would find them.