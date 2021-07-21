Joint Arab List chief rushed to hospital

The chairman of the Joint Arab List faction, MK Ayman Odeh, was rushed to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, after complaining of severe kidney pains.

Odeh was evacuated to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa Wednesday for treatment, with aides saying his pains were apparently caused by kidney stones.

Several other Arab lawmakers have been hospitalized recently for kidney stones, including Joint Arab List MK Ahmed Tibi, and United Arab List chief MK Mansour Abbas.

Earlier this month, Tibi was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem for an operation to remove a kidney stone.