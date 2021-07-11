Joint Arab List MK Ahmed Tibi undergoes operation

Joint Arab List MK Ahmed Tibi was admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem over the weekend, where he underwent an operation to remove a kidney stone.

The endoscopy procedure, carried out while Tibi was placed under anesthesia, was completed successfully Sunday by a team headed by Prof. Mordechai Duvdevani, chief of the hospital’s endourology department.

Tibi, 62, who once served as an advisor to PLO chairman and Palestinian Authority chief Yasser Arafat, was taken to Hadassah Ein Kerem after he reported feeling ill Friday. He was taken to Hadasseh Mount Scopus Medical Center, where doctors found the MK to be suffering from a kidney stone. He was released and returned home, before being admitted to Hadassah Ein Kerem for Sunday’s procedure.