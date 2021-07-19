MK Amichai Chikli: 'I won't ask permission from United Arab List to sing Hatikva'

Yamina MK Amichai Chikli has promised to continue ascending the Temple Mount, despite harsh criticism from the Arab parties and extreme Left.

"Sovereignty is the freedom of every grain of soil in Israel," Chikli told 103 FM Radio. "Who even asked the United Arab List (Ra'am) what's permitted and what's forbidden? Whoever stutters when it comes to issues of the Temple Mount will stutter when it comes to any area of Israel."

He emphasized: "I will not ask Ra'am's permission to sing Hatikva (Israel's national anthem - ed.)."

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office on Sunday promised that it would preserve freedom of worship for Jews on the Temple Mount.

However, on Monday morning, Bennett's office clarified that there had been no change in the status quo on the matter, and that it intended to allow Jews to visit the site, not to enjoy freedom of worship there.

Over 1,600 Jews visited the Temple Mount on Sunday, which marked the fast of Tisha B'av, when both Holy Temples were destroyed.