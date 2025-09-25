The recent Rosh Hashanah (Jewish New Year) holiday saw a sharp increase in the number of Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount, with the numbers nearly double that of Rosh Hashanah last year.

Over the two days of the holiday, a total of 897 Jewish visitors ascended the Temple Mount, compared to 485 last Rosh Hashanah. On an annual scale, about 65,000 ascents were recorded in the Jewish year of 5785, compared to approximately 54,000 the year before.

Recently, National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir met in his office with organizations representing visitors to the Temple Mount. The discussion included proposals to improve conditions for Jewish visitors. Participants requested the ability to sing across the entire Mount, not just in a designated area.

During the meeting, Ben Gvir said, “My policy is that singing should be allowed all across the Temple Mount.”

Following the meeting, improvements were reported: during Rosh Hashanah ascents, for the first time, dancing and singing took place across the Mount, in accordance with the policy outlined by the police.

It was noted that in the past, Jews were arrested or detained for quietly reciting prayers, whereas under the new framework, “anyone bowing in worship is not arrested or detained.”

Organizations representing Temple Mount visitors said: “There is still work to be done - the situation on the Temple Mount is not perfect, but the improvement is evident, thanks to Minister Ben-Gvir.”