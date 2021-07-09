Prepare for surprises from the new government

Prime Minister Bennett is goal-oriented and has already promoted relations with Jordan.

Jay Shapiro

PM Nafatli Bennett
PM Nafatli Bennett
Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The new government is already taking steps that will change our relationships on the international scene.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has already secretly visited Jordan and there is a real attempt to improve relations between the two countries. Together with Bennett, Foreign Minister Lapid also talks with world leaders and opened the Israeli embassy in Dubai.

Jay Shapiro says that the new government is full of surprises and it seems that it is already operating with all its might in the international arena.



