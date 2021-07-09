Just one word, if said with all your heart

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast, Rabbi Chaim Richman reports about the attempted terror arson attack which took place against his community this past week, and shares his personal pain and insights regarding the heroes who truly risk their lives every day for the sake of the Land of Israel, and the twisted way in which the media portrays them.

This Shabbat is Rosh Chodesh, the first day of the new month, and as we conclude the Book of Numbers with the reading of its last two Torah portions, Matot and Masei, we also usher in the month of Menachem Av – the "Consoling Father."

Although we will soon be observing the fast of Tisha B’Av , the day on which the Holy Temple was destroyed, we are ready to rebuild, and the profound message which the very name of this month conveys is that everything that happens is orchestrated by G-d for the ultimate good.

Our hosts share profound Torah thoughts, and Jim Long shares an amazing archeological insight in this week’s Torah reading, as well as reflections on the significance of the first day of this new month being the anniversary of the death of Aaron, the High Priest.