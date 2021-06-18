The goal of all knowledge: The bottom line is faith

This week’s Torah portion of Chukat begins with the ordinance of the Red Heifer, a Divine decree considered as the Torah’s most inscrutable mystery of the Red Heifer.

This commandment is a ‘chok,’ meaning a decree that is incomprehensible to human intellect…yet Moses alone did understand its secret. This week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast asks, how and why was Moshe able to grasp a concept that no other man can hope to know? And what does this mean for us today? Even the wise King Solomon could not understand the concept of the Red Heifer.

Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman reflect on the teaching of our sages that ‘the goal of all knowledge is to know that we do not know,’ and our hosts connect this idea to the many ideas in this week’s Torah portion.

Also in this week’s Torah portion: Why did Moses strike the rock instead of speaking to it, and why was his punishment so severe? Tune in to this week’s Jerusalem Lights podcast for an elucidating discussion offering fascinating insights.