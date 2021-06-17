King of Morocco to Bennett: Warm congratulations and wishes for success

King Mohammed VI of Morocco on Wednesday sent a special congratulatory letter to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett upon his taking office.

"I am pleased to send you warm congratulations and my wishes for success on the occasion of your being elected as Prime Minister of Israel," the King wrote.

"I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize to you that the Kingdom of Morocco is determined to continue its active role and its best efforts to advance a just and lasting peace in the Middle East, which will enable all peoples of the region to live side by side in security, stability and friendship," he added.

Prime Minister Bennett said, "I thank His Majesty, King Mohammed VI of Morocco, for his warm greetings and I would like to express my highest esteem for him. Israel views Morocco as an important friend and partner in the efforts to advance peace and security in the region. I will further Israeli-Moroccan relations in all spheres for the welfare and prosperity of both peoples, who have been friends for many years."

This letter joins wishes that Prime Minister Bennett has received upon taking office from a series of world leaders including the President of Russia, the President of Ukraine, the President of Argentina, the President of Brazil, the President of Kazakhstan, the President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, the Chancellor of Germany, the Chancellor of Austria, the Prime Minister of Great Britain, the Prime Minister of India, the Prime Minister of Canada, the Prime Minister of Italy, the Prime Minister of Hungary and the Prime Minister of Malta.

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement at the start of December 2020. This agreement came after Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates had also agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

In January, the two countries signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

Israeli airline Israir recently announced it would launch direct flights between Israel and Morocco's Marrakesh in July.