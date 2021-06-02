Israir to launch direct flights between Israel and Marrakesh

Israeli airline Israir will launch direct flights between Israel and Morocco's Marrakesh in July, it said on Tuesday, six months after the two countries reached a US-backed normalization deal.

"The first flight will take place on July 19 from Tel Aviv to Marrakesh," said a spokeswoman for Israel's second biggest airline who was quoted by AFP, adding there would be five services a week.

"We believe that demand will be high, and that hundreds of thousands of Israelis will want to take advantage of these direct flights to Morocco," Gil Stav, Israir's deputy sales director, said in a statement.

Morocco and Israel agreed to normalize ties in a US-brokered agreement at the start of December 2020. This agreement came after Bahrain, Sudan and the United Arab Emirates had also agreed to normalize ties with the Jewish state.

In January, the two countries signed an agreement that will see direct flights launched between them.

Former US President Donald Trump agreed to recognize Morocco’s sovereignty over the Western Sahara as part of the Israel-Morocco normalization deal.

The United States later adopted a new official map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara and even started the process of establishing a consulate in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently thanked Morocco for normalizing ties with Israel.

So far, there have been no signs that the Biden administration plans to roll back Trump’s declaration regarding the Western Sahara.