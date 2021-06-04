

How long will the regime change coalition last? Will Israel's new "regime change coalition" be able to effectively resist US dominance over Israeli policies? Rabbi Yehuda HaKohen ,

Flash90 Lapid and Bennett (file) Rav Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Rav Mike Feuer from "The Jewish Story" for a discussion on the State of Israel's new governing coalition under the leadership of Naftali Bennett (Yamina) and Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid).



The two also discuss the "Diasporic" approach to Jewish identity, various approaches to the "Sin of the Spies" & issues pertaining to Israel's national-religious sector.



