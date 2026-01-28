The TGI survey for 2025, published today (Wednesday), examines rates of exposure to the press and radio listening in Israel between January and December 2025, comparing them to previous years and the previous half-year.

Exposure to the daily press fell in 2025 to 34.3% compared with 39.7% in 2024 (a statistically significant decline). Weekend newspapers fell from 45.5% to 41.7%.

Israel Hayom leads with an exposure rate of 21.8% (down from 25.4%), followed by Yedioth Ahronoth with 16.1% (compared with 17.9%). Haaretz (4.3% vs. 6.1%) and Maariv Haboker (2.7% vs. 2.8%). Globes reported an increase from 2.8 to 3.8.

Weekend Press

Israel Hayom continues to lead with 24.4% (down from 26.6%), Yedioth Ahronoth with 20.7% (compared with 22.2%). Globes rose from 2.9% to 3.1%. Haaretz fell from 7.3% to 5.6%, and Maariv SofHaShavua declined from 5.3% to 4.8%.

In the sectoral press the following figures were reported: B'Sheva fell from 7.0% to 5.6%, and Makor Rishon fell from 4.8% to 4.1%.

Radio Audience

The weekday radio listening rate fell to 56.6% compared with 58.3% in the previous year - a decline that is not statistically significant.

According to data published by the corporation, Reshet Bet is the leading news station in Israel, with 936,000 listeners per day - an increase of 3% compared with the first half of the year. The program HaBoker HaZeh with Aryeh Golan continues to lead the current affairs field with 469,000 listeners and a 4% increase.

On Kan Gimel there was a 9% surge in the past half-year, with 716,000 listeners. Host Aharon Perera reported an all-time high with 307,000 listeners each morning, a 14% jump. Co-host Maya and Kuti also reported a peak since their debut on air, with more than a quarter of a million listeners each morning and a 16% increase.

Kan 88 remains stable with 417,000 listeners. Dori Ben-Zeev's program reached its highest listenership since going on air at the start of the war, with 121,000 listeners. Binyamini and Gueta, Kan News's evening bulletin, also reported an all-time high with 391,000 listeners - a 14% increase.

It was also reported that Kan Tarbut reported 188,000 listeners per day - up 3%, and Kan Kol HaMuzika reported its highest listenership in five years with 262,000 listeners. Kan Moreshet reported 181,000 listeners in the past half-year.

The corporation also reports increases for other programs: Seder Yom with Keren Neubach jumped 16% to 232,000 listeners, Tzeva HaKesef with Yair Weinreb rose 22% to 197,000, and Yoman HaLaila with Chen Beyar reported a 45% increase reaching 71,000 listeners. The Cafe Shishi slot with Keren Ozen and Yigal Adika reported its highest audience since 2019 with 181,000 listeners, and the weekly program Agan HaYam HaTikhon jumped 15% to 311,000 listeners per week.