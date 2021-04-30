Watch: Shraga Gestetner, victim of Meron tragedy, sings heartfelt song

Shraga Gestetner, a 35-year-old singer, was among the 45 Jews killed in the Meron disaster during the night between Thursday and Friday.

Gestetner, a resident of Monsey, New York, and a married father of five, was in Israel for a visit at the time of the tragedy.

His mother, Shoshana, grew up in Bnei Brak.

A Skverer hasid, Gestetner was born in Montreal. Though initially he was involved in the world of music, in recent years he had moved from music to business.

The funeral will be held Friday afternoon at 3:00p.m., and he will be buried on Jerusalem's Har Hamenuchot.