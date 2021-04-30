20 critically injured in mass stampede of people during Lag Ba'Omer celebrations in Meron

50 people, including 20 in critical condition, were injured on Thursday night in a mass stampede of people during Lag Ba’Omer celebrations in Meron.

Paramedics from Magen David Adom and United Hatzalah provided treatment to the victims, including several who were unconscious.

Israel Air Force and MDA helicopters were rushed to the scene to help evacuate the victims to Ziv Hospital in Tzfat and Galillee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Hundreds of thousands of people who were at the scene celebrating were evacuated with the help of police forces, ZAKA and volunteers. The roads leading to the area have been blocked to traffic.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, “Tragedy on Mount Meron. We all pray for the healing of the injured. I want to strengthen the rescue forces operating in the area."

President Reuven Rivlin said, “I am following the reports from Meron with great anxiety and praying for the healing of the wounded.”





