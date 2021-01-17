Georgia congresswoman announces plans to impeach Biden

As the US House of Representatives approved articles of impeachment against President Trump, a Georgia congresswoman said she will take steps to impeach Biden the day after he is sworn in.

“On January 21st, I’m filing Articles of Impeachment on President-elect Joe Biden,” Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted on Thursday.

“75 million Americans are fed up with inaction. It’s time to take a stand. I’m proud to be the voice of Republican voters who have been ignored,” she added.

Speaking to Newsmax, Taylor Greene, who was elected to Congress in November and represents Georgia's 14th Congressional District, said “we have to make sure our leaders are held accountable."

"We cannot have a president of the United States who is willing to abuse the power of the office of the presidency and be easily bought off by foreign governments, Chinese and Ukrainian energy companies,” she explained.