Trump: There will be orderly transition on January 20th

Trump on Thursday released a statement saying, "Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election there will be an orderly transition on January 20th."

His announcement came after the U.S. Congress certified 270 electoral college votes for Biden needed to secure victory over Trump.

US lawmakers reconvened on Wednesday evening to certify the electoral college votes, after the session was interrupted earlier in the day by rioters who stormed the Capitol building.

Four were reported dead in the riots.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the protesters demonstrating on Capitol Hill to disperse.

“I know you’re in pain, I know you’re hurt, we had an election stolen from us, it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt,” he said in a short video that was posted to his Twitter account.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace,” added Trump.

Facebook and Twitter later blocked Trump.