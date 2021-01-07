Woman shot inside US Capitol dies

A woman who was shot inside the US Capitol during riots that erupted there on Wednesday has died, two officials familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.

The Metropolitan Police Department said it was taking the lead on the shooting investigation. Police did not immediately provide details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Police declared the Capitol to be secured around 6:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday, hours after dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump breached the security perimeter and entered the building as Congress was meeting to vote and affirm Joe Biden’s presidential win.

An announcement saying “the Capitol is secure” rang out Wednesday evening inside a secure location for officials of the House, according to AP.

A curfew in the capital announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser went into effect at 6:00 p.m. EST.

The incident caused lawmakers to be evacuated from the building as Congress was debating challenges to Biden’s Electoral College victory.

Trump later urged the protesters demonstrating on Capitol Hill to disperse.

“I know you’re in pain, I know you’re hurt, we had an election stolen from us, it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt,” he said in a short video that was posted to his Twitter account.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace,” added Trump.

Trump’s video was posted shortly after Biden called on him to act to end the violence on the Capitol.

“The scenes we are seeing at the Capitol do not represent who we are, they are a small number of extremists. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward,” said Biden.

“The words of a president matter. At their best, they can inspire. At worst, they can incite. I call on Trump to go on TV now and defend the Constitution, and demand an end to this siege," he added.