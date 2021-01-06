Trump to the protesters: You have to go home now

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday urged the protesters demonstrating on Capitol Hill to disperse.

“I know you’re in pain, I know you’re hurt, we had an election stolen from us, it was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side, but you have to go home now. We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don’t want anybody hurt,” he said in a short video that was posted to his Twitter account.

“This was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people. We have to have peace. So go home, we love you, you’re very special. I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace,” added Trump.