MK Eichler vaccinated 10 days ago, today tests COVID-19 positive

United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler today tested COVID-19 positive, after receiving the first dose of the vaccine ten days ago.

His office said that "MK Eichler is feeling well with Heaven's help."

When COVID-19 first appeared, Eichler's spiritual patron was the Rebbe of Belz, Rabbi Issachar Dov Rokeach, a prominent spiritual figure who disagreed with Health Ministry conduct.

Against the background of the arrival of the vaccines in Israel and reservations among haredim about the vaccines, many rabbis and public figures were waiting to hear the Rebbe's position.

An indication of the Belzer Rebbe's attitude towards the vaccine may be found in the decisive words of his representative in the Knesset, MK Eichler, who made it clear that he would be vaccinated.

"Obviously I'll be vaccinated, there's no question about it. Every medicine has beneficial things about it and harmful things about it. G-d sent the coronavirus and also sent a vaccine," he said in an interview with Radio Kol Chai.

In his remarks, he referred to what he called unfounded rumors emerging about the vaccines: "I talked to a Jew who understands the human psyche and he explained to me that people look for a reason for everything, so when they don't believe in G-d, they look for different reasons for the COVID-19 outbreak and vaccines, and they rely on unfounded conspiracies, the Chinese and Bill Gates etc."

Yesterday Arutz Sheva spoke to Levi Levine, a nurse at Shaarei Tzedek Hospital who tested COVID-19 positive after having received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Levine said: "I did get the first dose of the vaccination on Thursday. I actually also tested negative on Thursday, because we do get tested regularly... Apparently I was already a carrier of the virus, which was in its asymptomatic stage or there wasn't enough viral load so it didn't manifest in the swab."